Week-long anti-polio campaign kicks off in Balochistan

QUETTA - Secretary Health of Balochistan Waqas Ahmed inaugurated anti-polio campaign, aims to vaccinate 1.262 million children against polio in Quetta on Monday. According to the details, the 7-day campaign aims to vaccinate 1.262 million children against polio in 393 Union Councils across 18 districts in Quetta.

According to Secretary Health Waqas Ahmed, Balochistan has been polio-free for the past 2 years, and no cases have been reported. He attributed this success to the best efforts of health workers and authorities in the region.

During the campaign, Secretary Health Waqas Ahmed emphasized the importance of vaccinating all children against polio. He warned that children who are deprived of the polio vaccine are at risk of contract­ing the poliovirus. Moreover, Secre­tary Health Waqas Ahmed also ex­pressed concern over the poliovirus in Afghanistan, which he said poses a threat to the region. He urged health authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to protect the population against this virus.