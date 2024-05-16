Aleem says present govt trying its best to facilitate investment in country

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Investment, Privatisation and Communications Minister Aleem Khan has said that the present government is trying its best to facilitate investment in the country and making it easier for the business community to start new initiatives.

He added that Investment Board is providing fast track plat forms of “Ease of Doing Business” and “One Stop Shop” which would ultimately boost investment in the country. He expressed these views while addressing as Chief Guest at the 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce. Abdul Aleem Khan said that according to the business trends of the world, we also have to make changes in our system. It is not the government’s job to do business but it its responsibility is to provide all kinds of facilities to the business class and create a congenial environment which can attract investment, he added. Aleem Khan further said that when business will flourish, it will automatically increase foreign exchange reserves and benefit will reach to common man at grass root level.

In his address, Federal Minister Aleem Khan said that the government has decided to privatise 24 institutions, in which PIA is at the top while the privatisation of PIA will be shown live on TV, as well. He assured that transparency will be ensured at all costs in the privatisation of all projects including PIA, for which we will also seek help from the media. Aleem Khan further said that if a better environment is provided in Pakistan, investors will be immediately interested as so far many leading business groups have contacted for the privatisation of PIA. Appreciating the role of the Chamber of Commerce, Aleem Khan said that this forum should continue to play a positive role for maximum investment in the country. Federal Minister Aleem Khan congratulated on organising the 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference organised prestigiously by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce. President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Saqib Rafique said that the Special Investment Facilitation Council is playing an important role in economic improvement and restoring the confidence of the business community. Group Leader Sohail Aftab highlighted that the confidence of local and foreign investors has to be restored.