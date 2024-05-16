ANF recovers 47 kg drugs in 7 operations

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover 47 kg drugs and arrested 12 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 600 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for UK at a courier office in Sialkot.

Thirteen kg heroin was recovered from two suspects arrested near M-1 Motorway Islamabad.

Ten kg opium and 320 grams weed were recovered from three accused netted on M-8 Gwadar.

Ten kg Ice was recovered from three Afghans held in Torkham area while 8 kg heroin was recovered from two suspects rounded up near Divine Garden Lahore.

Four kg heroin was recovered from an accused arrested near Bhaini Road Lahore.

The spokesman informed that 1 kg hashish and 130 grams Ice were recovered from an accused in Tando Thoru, Hyderabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

