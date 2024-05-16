Arifwala police arrest four accused for assaulting transgender

PAKPATTAN - Pakpattan police have taken swift action in apprehending suspects involved in abduction and attempted sexual assault of transgender individuals. The incident occurred as the victims were returning to Chishtian, with the perpetrators intercepting their vehicle on Tarkhani Road in Arifwala Police Station limits. The accused forcibly abducted the victims in their car, brandishing firearms to intimidate and robbing them of their cell phones and cash. Subsequently, they transported the victims to a secluded location where they attempted to carry out their heinous act. Fortunately, one of the victims managed to escape and promptly alerted law enforcement agencies. Upon receiving the distress call, Arifwala police swung into action, initiating a case against seven suspects involved in this reprehensible crime. As a result of diligent efforts and coordinated operations, four suspects have been successfully apprehended, with active efforts underway to bring the remaining perpetrators to justice. This incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by vulnerable communities, including transgender individuals, and highlights the critical role law enforcement plays in ensuring their safety and security. The prompt response and effective actions taken by Arifwala police demonstrate their commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of all citizens.