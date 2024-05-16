Attempts made to find corruption in legal properties: PPP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday alleged that some political opponents were attempting to find ‘corruption’ in legal and declared properties of the Bhutto family.

PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman said the assets of the Bhutto family were declared and there was nothing new in the details. She said on May 9, 2023 the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) created a worst day in the country’s history.

She said that future generations would commemorate this day as a day of mourning. She accused PTI of attacking the armed forces and institutions like enemies.

She emphasized the significance of martyrs and the armed forces as the pride of the nation, yet criticized PTI for subjecting them to scrutiny in the flames of hatred.

“Rather than condemning and seeking forgiveness for the disgraceful attacks of May 9, PTI is observing it as a day of protest. Despite a year passing, PTI is not rectifying its mistake but instead is persisting with it,” she added.

The lawmaker criticized PTI, saying that when they seek favors, they cling to institutions’ feet, but resort to threats and intimidation when institutions refuse to accept their demands.

She pointed out that PTI has not learned any lessons from its politics of hatred nor was it willing to abandon it.

The PPP leader said that observing a day of protest today won’t change the reality of that dark day. “There are many questions raised across the country regarding the May 9 incident and the nationwide call for protests by the PTI on the anniversary of the May 9 incident,” she added.