Bangladesh considering top-order switch at T20 World Cup

Bangladesh are yet to lock in positions for their batters at the T20 World Cup, with the promotion of a veteran all-rounder to No.3 still being considered.

Bangladesh are tossing up whether to use veteran all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan in their top-order during next month's ICC T20 World Cup.

Shakib has batted mainly at No.5 or No.6 at T20I level in recent times, but has performed well when coming in at first drop for Bangladesh in the past.

The 37-year-old has scored seven of his 12 half-centuries at T20I level when batting at No.3 and even appeared in this position against India at the most recent T20 World Cup in Australia.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto has batted at No.3 for Bangladesh over the last 12 months, but the 25-year-old was utilised as an opener in Australia at the last edition of the 20-over showcase.

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha suggested on Wednesday that none of his batters were locked into set batting positions for the T20 World Cup and Shanto said the option of promoting Shakib to No.3 was a possibility they were seriously considering.