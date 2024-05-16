CDA outplay Omer Associates in President’s Trophy Grade-II opener

LAHORE - An unbroken 122-run 6th wicket partnership between Faizan Riaz (80 not out) and Ali Sarfraz (53 not out) steered Capital Development Authority (CDA) Islamabad to a convincing 5-wicket victory over Omer Associates in their opening match of the President’s Trophy Grade -II Championship at the Diamond Ground Islamabad on Tuesday. Requiring 225 runs for victory in their second innings of the three-day encounter, both Faizan and Ali had got together when CDA were struggling at 105 for 5. However, playing with determination both Faizan and Ali guided their side to victory without being separated while Faizan hit 10 tours and 3 sixes in his undefeated knock of 80 Ali’s unbeaten 53 included 8 fours and one six. For Omer Associates, left-arm spinner Zainullah (3/85) and right-arm spinner Waleed Azim (2/54) bowled well. SUMMARISED SCORES: CDA 188 all out in 53 overs (Ali Sarfraz 64, Uzair Wajid 32, Waleed Azim 4/59, Mustafa Nasir 2/22) AND 227/5 in 49.4 overs (Faizan Riaz 80*, Ali Sarfraz 53*, Zainullah 3/85, Waleed Azim 2/54) beat OMER ASSOCIATES 187 all out in 53.1 overs (Saqib Khan 62*, Zainullah 30, Kashif Ali 28, Ghulam Ashraf 28, Mubashar Nazir 3/43, Akif Khan 3/50) AND 225 all out in 50.4 overs (Habibullah 55, Kashif Ali 54, Murtaza Jamal 4/73, Mubashar Nazir 3/52) by 5 wickets.