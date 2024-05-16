Thursday, May 16, 2024
Chinese firms to preserve natural habitats around KHPP

INP
May 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -    China’s Three Gorges Asia Africa Ltd (CTGAAL) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) have joined hands to preserve and protect the natural habitats of various areas around the Karot Hydro Power Project (KHPP).

According to a statement of CTGAAL, an investment holding company formed by China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) and the China Three Gorges International Corporation (CTGI), the ground-breaking ceremony of the Implementation Office for the “Biodiversity Management Plan” was recently held at Beor, Punjab.

“The office will assist in coordinating the biodiversity protection work being done around Karot project,” Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday quoting the statement.

CTGAAL is actively following the biodiversity protection policy and is making contributions to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Community Investment Programs (CIP) in Pakistan. 

Pakistan to route imports through Gwadar Port

Under CIP, as part of the Karot HPP implementation, several projects have been completed and handed over to local authorities.

Earlier in March, on Arbor Day, the company had organized a volunteer activity focusing on fruit trees.

CTGAAL also celebrated World Fisheries Day and arranged an event for local community and school children to make them aware about the importance of protecting fish and their habitats. 

Last year, the Karot HPP, released around 5,000 fingerlings of Mahsheer fish into River Jhelum to protect the endangered species.

