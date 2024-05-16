Chinese technology JI gets licence for solar panels of Longi, Huawei Invertors in Pakistan

LAHORE - The Chinese Technology JI has got licence for solar panels of Longi and Huawei Invertors in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The companies have started their operations after being inaugurated by CEO Mr JI from China. Mr JI while talking after opening ceremony said the demand for solar panels in Pakistan is increasing day by day.

“We will provide complete solar panel solution with big finance and these two companies Longi and Huawei are of international standard,” he said. Mr JI said the Pakistani industry and people will benefit from the cheaper electricity, adding to the growth and development of the economy of Pakistan. General Manager LONGI Ali Majid and other businessmen were also present on the occasion.