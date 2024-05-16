CM Maryam assures all out assistance for foreign investment, business extension

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday had a meeting with Senior Vice President of a German Multi-National Company Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow. The meeting explored possibilities of collaboration to generate employment opportunities between Metro and the Punjab government besides discussing the issues relating to the promotion of investment and economic progress in Punjab. Matters pertaining to exploring possible opportunities with regard to extending Metro business operations, mutual progress and possible collaboration for attaining success also came under discussion. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that a conducive environment for investment is provided in Punjab. She also assured that all out assistance will be provided for foreign investment and business extension. An ‘Enforcement Authority’ is being established for the elimination of hoarding and price-hike. Metro extension project in Punjab will generate additional employments and other opportunities for the people of the province.” Ivonne Julitta Bollow said that Metro was providing ample opportunities for the promotion of small and medium range businesses in Punjab besides numerous services to the AG Business to Business (B2B) segments in Pakistan. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervez Rashid, Chief Secretary and other officials were also present on the occasion.