CM Maryam wants quality education in govt schools

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif sought a monthly schedule for the five-year plan related to the education reforms, here on Wednesday. The chief minister granted approval for providing 32,298 tablets to heads of primary schools. She presided over a special meeting pertaining to schools education reforms in which public schools reorganisation programme was comprehensively reviewed.

The School Education secretary apprised the CM about progress being made on the schools nutrition project. It was agreed in the meeting to set up STEM IT and Science Labs in 1000 elementary schools. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide financial assistance worth $100 million for establishment of STEM Labs.

An approval in principle was granted for the Google Certification Agreement for 3 lakh children in the government schools. Students will be provided opportunities to avail Google Certification under the Digital Journey for TECH Valley Project.