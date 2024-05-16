Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others

LAHORE - An accountability court once again on Wednesday delayed the indictment of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and other accused in a case of receiving kickbacks in development projects, by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court allowed an application filed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti for the provision of a copy of the NAB inquiry in the case. Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani conducted the proceedings, during which Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and the other accused were present.

The counsel for Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti filed an application for the provision of a copy of the NAB inquiry and requested the court to delay indictment. However, the NAB prosecutor opposed the application and requested its dismissal.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its verdict on the application. Later, the court announced the reserved verdict and ordered NAB to provide a copy of the inquiry to the court registrar by May 21, stating that the applicants could obtain the copy from the registrar. Additionally, the court sought a report from jail authorities regarding Parvez Elahi’s application for medical tests.