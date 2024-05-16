Court orders medical board for Parvez Elahi's check-up

The Special Central Court has ordered the Services Hospital medical superintendent (MS) to form a board for the check-up of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi.

Judge Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh directed the Kot Lakhpat jail superintendent to produce Elahi before the board.

The court directed the authorities to ensure complete check-up and submit the report before May 21.

The court also ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to contact Interpol for Moonis Elahi’s arrest.

The central court issued the written verdict of money laundering case against Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi.