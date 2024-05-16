Dejected farmers seek comprehensive wheat procurement mechanism

Farmers, the backbone of Pakistan’s agriculture sector, demand a comprehensive mechanism for wheat procurement to protect their rights and livelihoods.

Talking to WealthPK, Muhammad Khalid, a farmer, said they had to work hard day and night to get a good yield in order to cater to the needs of the country. However, instead of acknowledging their services by offering them a good support price, the people at the helm were doing otherwise, which was financially hitting the farmers hard.

He said this year, the Punjab government announced Rs3,900 per 40kg wheat support price but the food department did not start procurement, providing an opportunity to the middlemen to exploit the farmers. He said the Punjab government will not be able to attain food self-sufficiency without honoring its commitment.

It's praiseworthy that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has taken up the wheat crisis issue urging his younger brother and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take action, Khalid added.

He said a dedicated agriculture department was working in Punjab to assist the farmers but the department officials were allegedly protecting their vested interests by exploiting the farmers through the middlemen.

“When ample stocks of wheat were available in the province, why officials did not inform the growers so that they could switch over to other crops. Without improving the performance of state-run departments and punishing those involved in the wheat scandal, the situation will remain the same,” he added.

Dr Shahid from the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, told WealthPK that despite passage of decades, the farmers were still facing multiple traditional challenges. He said wheat procurement remained a major issue, affecting the financial and mental health of struggling farmers.

He said the farmers had to run from pillar to post to get their payments. Delayed payments are creating a host of issues for them. Similarly, he said the procurement prices are significantly lower than the expenses incurred on wheat production.



“Our farmers are battling climate change. They lack appropriate storage capacity and face a government which seems least interested in resolving their genuine issues. When the farmers have to fight financial burdens, low productivity, and open exploitation by middlemen, how can the agriculture sector of Pakistan grow?”

Dr Shahid suggested a proactive approach, saying instead of waiting for the crop, the government must announce the support price before cultivation. This approach, he claimed, would help the farmers make informed decisions about their investment, energy and allocation of other resources.

He said the government must go for an online procurement system featuring real-time market data. By adopting this advanced mechanism, a transparent pricing system could be ensured, which would ultimately help the farmers, he added.

Speaking to WealthPK, Muhammad Rafay, a progressive farmer, said through e-procurement, the government could ensure transparency, enabling the farmers to keep an eye on the market behavior and sell their yields accordingly.

He said it was an era of digitization and the Punjab government must go for it. To address the issues of delayed payments, Rafay suggested the adoption of digital payment systems.

He urged the government to eradicate the role of middlemen who hit the interests of the farmers and the government. He added that a well-implemented support price policy would certainly safeguard the farmers' rights.