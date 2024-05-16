Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H Hajj season

ISLAMABAD - The General Residency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has introduced digital solutions to streamline the Tawaf process for the 1445H Hajj season, improving the Hajj experience. According to Saudi Press Agency, the primary goal of this initiative is to enhance the efficiency and speed of the Tawaf process for the millions of anticipated pilgrims. This endeavor will empower worshippers to conduct their rituals smoothly, fostering profound devotion. Efforts involve the creation of smart applications to oversee Tawaf operations, monitor progress, and ensure Tawaf guides’ compliance with guidelines.