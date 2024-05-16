ECC approves summary for provision of Rs23b as addl grant to AJK govt

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday gave approval to the summary for “Provision of Rs23 billion as Additional Grant to the AJ&K Government”.

The Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb presided over a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet. The meeting was attended by the Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and concerned federal secretaries.

Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit- Baltistan briefed the committee that during a high-level meeting held on Monday, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif had authorised an additional grant of Rs23 billion to the Government of AJ&K, in the paramount national interest. The ECC gave approval to the summary for “Provision of Rs23 billion as Additional Grant to the AJ&K Government” through Technical Supplementary Grant as proposed by the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday approved the immediate provision of Rs23 billion to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after the region witnessed clashes and protests in the past few days. The consumers will be charged Rs3 per unit for using up to 100 units, Rs5 per unit for over 100 to 300 units and Rs6 for over 300 units, whereas the flour price per 40-kg bag has been fixed at Rs2,000.