Every wrong act is done with connivance of bureaucracy: CJP

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday expressed extreme dismay over non-compliance of its order regarding filling the posts of vice chancellors and other positions in public universities by the federal and the provincial governments.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and comprising Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan conducted hearing of the petition of All Public Universities BPS Teachers Association (Association), a registered charity. The Association represents about 50,000 teachers working in public universities.

Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training told that they did not receive the information from three universities, situated in the federal government jurisdiction, therefore they fail to file the comment on Court’s queries. The bench noted that there was no requirement of information from the universities, as it should have been available in the Ministry of Federal Education. The Chief Justice observed that the matter is of utmost seriousness and it involves the law, which govern the universities. However, it was not taken seriously, said the CJP and added if the officers in the ministry continue to do so then serious consequence may follow. The chief justice remarked that see what happened with Pakistan International Airline as it was also overstaffed. Unfortunately every wrong act is done with the connivance of bureaucracy, the CJP said.

Justice Isa remarked that the whole country would come on right track if the education sector is streamlined. The court also expressed wonder on the stay orders by Lahore and Peshawar high courts. The Additional Advocate General Balochistan filed the statement on behalf of the Balochistan government. The list attached with it showed that there were 11 public universities in the province, and five out of them have Vice-chancellors on acting charge basis. AAG told that regarding two universities the BHC has passed stay orders. The AAG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed that there are 34 public universities in the province, and out of them 19 have VCs on acting charge basis.

He said that the Search Committee has completed the process and three names for each university has been sent to the cabinet for approval. When the chief justice told the AAG where is that list? He replied that was not with him.

Justice Faez then inquired why the KP government ishiding the names from the people of Pakistan the Supreme Court, as it like to fit relative in the varsities. He said concealment is done in case of wrong doing, adding that the public universities employees are paid from the national exchequer. The CJP if education system of Pakistan is made perfect then all ills of the country would go away.

The Court expressed extreme dismay over the fact that majority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa universities are functioning without full time VCs. The AAG explained that the VCs could not be appointed earlier as the Peshawar High Court and a District Court in KP had passed restraining orders.