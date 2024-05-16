Explosive device defused at police checkpoint

KHYBER - An explosive device placed at a police checkpoint was defused in Charwazai, tehsil Landi Kotal on Wednesday. District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Saleem Abbas Kulachvi informed that unknown miscreants had fixed Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), fitted in ghee cane and placed it adjacent to the outer wall of Charwazgai police check post to blow it. However, thanks to timely response, the threat was averted, and the mal-design of the anti-social elements was foiled, he added. Soon after receiving the information, police officials along with the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) rushed to the spot, evacuated the checkpost, and successfully defused the device, the DPO said. He further added that an investigation was launched to trace the culprits, and security measures were bolstered in the area.