Thursday, May 16, 2024
Father of three shot dead

Agencies
May 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -   A man was murdered while an elderly man was killed in a road accident near here on Wednesday.

According to police, unidentified persons shot dead 30-year-old Muhammad Attique in Chak No 483-GB in the limits of Muridwala police station. The deceased was father of three children and was an employee at the lands of a landlord. Police have shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy and collected forensic evidence for legal action. Separately, a 90-year-old person named Anwar Ali, son of Mehr Ali, was run over by a tractortrolley near Chak No 117- JB, Dhanola. He was a resident of Hajvery Town. The boy was handed over to Millat Town police station.

SYMPOSIUM ON NANOTECHNOLOGY HELD

A day-long symposium titled “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” was organized by the Department of Environmental Sciences and Green Youth Movement Club, Government College University Faisalabad, here Wednesday.

The delegates discussed in detail the topic of improving the life of the common man through use of nanotechnology to transform the environment sector.

They said that the future of life on the earth can be secured by reducing the wastage of time, land and energy. The speakers from different institutions said that the use of nanotechnology has the ability to solve all problems like environmental challenges or health problems in the current century.

In the first session of the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Farhat Jabin, Dean of the Faculty of Life Science, Dr. Tanveer Shahzad, Director of ORC, Prof. Dr. Sabir Hussain, Department of Environmental Sciences, Dr. Muhammad Shahid, Department of Biotechnology, Dr. Ayesha Ehsan, Principal Scientist and Dr. Muhammad Zahid, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad expressed their views on the topic.

More than 200 teachers and students participated in the event. In the symposium, a poster competition on scientific research papers regarding the application of nanotechnology in environmental sciences was also organized, in which honorary shields were distributed to the winning students.

The symposium reiterated that nanotechnology is of great importance for a secure future.

Apart from the department, a large number of teachers and students from other departments of the university participated in the event.

