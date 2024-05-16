Federal Ombudsman to ensure justice at doorsteps: Ejaz Qureshi

ISLAMABAD - Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Wednesday said that Federal Ombudsman is constantly working to ensure that administrative justice reaches the people at their doorsteps. Addressing participants at webinar organized under the aegis of AOA, on public awareness about Ombudsman Institutions, he said that wider public awareness was the key to ombudsman institutions. AOA is a non-political and expert organization of 47 member ombudsmen in Asia, whose permanent secretariat is located in the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Islamabad. Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, who is also the current president of AOA, while addressing the webinar, said that for immediate redressal of the complaints of the people of remote and backward areas, a comprehensive coordinated awareness campaign was being conducted about the Ombudsman Institutions. The Federal Ombudsman further said that all the member states have been urged by the United Nations and other international organizations to raise awareness about the institutions of the Ombudsman with the cooperation of the relevant stakeholders and take initiatives at the national level that will benefit the common man.