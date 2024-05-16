Fmpac agrees to reduce fertiliser urea prices

ISLAMABAD - The Fertiliser Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC) has agreed to reduce prices of fertiliser urea in the country. Jhanagir Piracha, the Managing Director (MD) and CEO, Fauji Fertilizer Company called on the Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain at Islamabad on Wednesday. Waseem Ajmal Chaudary, Secretary Industries and Production also attended the meeting.

Mr Jhaangr Paracha informed the federal minister that the Fertiliser Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council has unanimously agreed to reduce prices of fertiliser urea in the country. He said that all fertiliser plants should formally be allocated and supplied gas exclusively from Mari Gas field under bilateral arrangements in accordance with applicable gas pricing policies.

As per proposal submitted by the Fertiliser Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council, the government should ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the fertiliser industry for next 10 years from Mari Gas Field. This will ensure availability of affordable urea for our farmers and would also save foreign exchange on import of urea. If proposal is agreed by the government, then the fertiliser industry do not require any subsidy in the future. This will also attract further investment in fertiliser production capacity and energy efficiency. The government should fix uniform price of fertiliser urea all over Pakistan to discourage hoarding by middleman and agencies.

The federal minister stated that the proposal submitted by the Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council will be taken to relevant forum of Economic Coordination Council for a decision on the matter. The government is committed to take every step to ensure facilitation of the farmers in the Kharif season.