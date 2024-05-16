Gilani feels proud to serve South Punjab people

MULTAN - Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday said that he felt proud for the services he and his family had rendered for the uplift of education sector and vowed to take the same to new highs in the South Punjab.

The Gilani family always served the people as their duty and obligation, he said while talking to different delegates at the Multan Circuit House.

Gilani said that his bond with the people of South Punjab, particularly Multan, would remain intact as they were like a family for him.

Former Member of the Punjab Assembly Malik Saleem Labar called on him and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Gilani Law College Principal Dr. Samza Fatima along with Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Bilal held a meeting with Gilani and congratulated him on his election as Senate chairman. They acknowledged the services of Gilani family in establishing and upgrading education sector facilities in the South Punjab.

A delegation from Civil Society Forum led by Shahid Mahmood Ansari invited the Senate chairman to join their campaign to plant 500 saplings in the city. Gilani promised to join the campaign.

Delegations of All Pakistan Tenure Track Association and Sarakistan Democratic Party (led by Rana Sarfraz Noon), besides Altaf Khar, Malik Naseem Labar, Iftikhar Shah, Malik Khurram, Malik Athar Maral, Siddiq Labar, Malik Ajmal Labar, Muhammad Talha and others also called on the Senate chairman.

Rana Sarfraz Noon presented a traditional Ajrak to the Mr Gilani.

DC OPENS ONLINE COMPLAINT PORTAL FOR TIMELY RE-DRESSAL OF COMPLAINTS

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer taking another step for public service on Wednesday launched ‘Citizen Complaint Management System’ for immediate redressal of citizens’ complaints.

In this regard, DC Rizwan Qadeer inaugurated a modern online complaint portal at his office. On this occasion, Country Head WHH Ayesha Jamshed, CEO FDO Ghulam Mustafa, Ali Ijaz, Tanveer Nandla and Mian Tauqeer Coordination Officer FDO were also present.

A meeting of the Farms Development Organization was held under his supervision. Addressing the meeting, DC said that all departments will take immediate action on citizens’ applications through the complaint portal, while the data of those who don’t provide immediate relief will be prominent on the portal.

Rizwan Qadeer said that the private sector was providing support in various projects including infrastructure and clean water supply.

DC said that they will work together with Farms Development Organization for waste collection and water purification plants. All the officers will be bound to redress the complaints received on the portal as good governance and provision of relief were among the priorities of the district administration, he concluded.