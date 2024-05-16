Gold rates up by Rs2,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,900 and was sold at Rs244,000 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs241,100 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,487 to Rs209,191 from Rs206,790, whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs191,758 from Rs189, 479, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $28 to $2,365 from $2,337.