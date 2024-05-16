Government officer robbed off on gunpoint in capital

Islamabad/ Rawalpindi - A government officer along with his Dubai returned ailing cousin was robbed by two unknown dacoits on gunpoint in federal capital, informed sources on Wednesday.

The incident took place in limits of Police Station Karachi Company but unfortunately the police are trying to hush up the dacoity incident under the carpet by not filing FIR so far, they said. According to sources, a grade-18 officer of Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Zarin Syed along with his cousin Fazal Ullah went for exercise on jogging track of cricket ground situated between G-9 and G-10 at 10:15pm on May 13,2024.

They were doing exercise when all of sudden two unknwon dacoits having guns appeared from somewhere who made them hostage on gunpoint. One of the dacoits shouted at the government officer and his cousin to give mobile phones and cash or else they would shoot them dead, sources said adding that the dacoits snatched two mobile phones from the men and asked them to go out of ground.

Meanwhile, the dacoits managed to escape from the scene. Police rushed to the crime scene after receiving call at emergency helpline 15 and started investigation. “It was a big tragedy with me and my guest cousin who came to Paksitan from Dubai for medical treatment but Karachi Company police are not filing FIR of the incident,” said Zarin Syed while talking to The Nation. He demanded IG Islamabad to initiate legal action against officials of PS Karachi Company for not lodging FIR against the dacoits.