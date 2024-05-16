Govt slashes petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

The federal government on Wednesday slashed the petroleum prices by up to Rs15.39 per litre for the next fortnight.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the petrol price was decreased by Rs15.39 per litre and diesel price slashed by Rs7.88 per litre.

The decrease in petroleum prices would be a relief for the masses who are facing hyperinflation these days.

The new petrol price would be Rs273.10 per litre while diesel would be available at Rs274.08 per litre. The notification would be implemented from midnight.

The decreasing trend in the international market during last fortnight helped the government to slash the prices.

The petrol prices in global market have seen a $7.26 per barrel cut.

The current petrol and diesel prices in international market are $98.99 and $99.37 per barrel, respectively.