Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the government is working to modernize the healthcare system in Punjab.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a rural health unit in Phool Nagar today, she said that 300 new Rural health units are being built and all units are being equipped with modern facilities.

She said that field hospitals are being set up in all cities of Punjab to provide health facilities to people at their doorstep.