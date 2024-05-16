ICCI to resolve issues faced by traders of G-11 Markaz on priority basis: Ahsan Zafar

ISLAMABAD - President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has said that the chamber would extend all out cooperation to the Traders Welfare Association of G-11 Markaz to address the issues of its members.

Addressing a ceremony after inaugurating water filtration plant at G-11 Markaz installed from his own pocket, he said that as per his corporate social responsibility he would organize medical camps at different business centres of the capital city for the benefit of the traders as well as the general public.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that it was his earnest desire that the business community of Islamabad could have its own hospital, school, university; even an airport.

He reaffirmed his resolve to continue to work for the resolution of business community’s problems relating to CDA, Police, MCI etc. by saying that not only the issue of street lights will be resolved but to beef up the security, CCTV cameras will also be installed.

Speaking on the occasion, President Traders Welfare Association G-11 markaz Naeem Akhtar Awan expressed heartfelt gratitude to the ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari for the gift of filtration plant by pledging that traders will stand by him through thick and thin.

Former President ICCI and Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said that traders of Islamabad are lucky that they are being represented by the vibrant leadership which is determined to make Islamabad a model city. He called upon the business community to stay united and continue its march for their own wellbeing and country’s development.

Chairman, Traders Group Asim Abbasi while mentioning trader’s problems lauded the services of Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari for the community including the materializing of traders dream of filtration plant. The ceremony was also addressed by Group Leader Aftab Gujar, General Secretary Furrukh Khan and others.

Among other, former President ICCI Zubair Ahmed Malik, Group leader Blue Area, Yousuf Rajpoot, Shabbir Malik, Nasir Ch. Ch. Waseem, Saifur Rehman, Faizan Shahzad, Abbas Hashmi, Fasihullah Khan, Khalid Ch. Zia Ch. were also present on the occasion.