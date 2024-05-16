ICP launch Friends of Police Program to raise awareness about traffic laws

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police have launched a special Friends of Police Program to raise awareness among citizens about traffic laws and road safety, a public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that, the 36th batch comprising 25 students from the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Science and Technology (SZABIST) has completed their program. On this occasion, students from Iqra University were also present, who will now participate in the program under the Friends of Police initiative. In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad. The ceremony was attended by IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi as a chief guest. While, SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, university students, and members of the Islamabad Police education team were also present.