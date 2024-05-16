IESCO ensuring unintrruted power supply

islamabad - Chief Engineer Operation IESCO Muhammad Aslam Khan has said that due to the increase in heat intensity, load on the distribution system of IESCO has increased. Due to timely system maintenance and upgradation, IESCO’s distribution system is stable due to which uninterrupted supply of electricity is being ensured to consumers. Due to availability of quota of electricity according to demand, load management is not done in IESCO region at all. Muhammad Aslam Khan further said that for the maintenance or on the request of the district administration, shut downs on 11 KV feeders are taken for a limited time, which are informed in advance to the esteemed customers. He also said that necessary instructions have been issued to the compliant staff for timely redressal of complaints. Consumers can register their electricity related complaints to relevant SDO Complaint Offices, IESCO Helpline No. 118 or CCMC phone numbers 051-9252933-34.