IG issues transfer, posting orders of 13 SSPs, SPs

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has issued transfer and posting orders of as many as 13 Superintendents of Police (SPs) here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman. According to him, the capital city police chief Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi transfered SSP/ Law and Order and Training Muhammad Iqbal (PSP/BS-19) and posted him as SSP CTD Islamabad. Masood Ahmed (PSP-BS18), who was serving as SSP Investigation in Ops, was posted as AIG General and Development in Ops by the IG while Muhammad Arslan Shahzeb (AIG Establishment) has also been transfered and appointed as SP Saddar by the IG, he said. He added SP Muhammad Shohaib Masood, who was awaiting for posting, was given charge of SP Rural Rural Zone whereas SP Rural Zone Farooq Amjad was appointed as SSP Law and Order and Training and look after charge of SSP Special Protection Unit. He said that IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has posted Hassan Jahangir, who was serving as AIG General and Development, as SSP Investigation. SP Industrial Area Khan Zeb was transfered and posted as SP City Zone while former SP City Zone Abdul Aleem was ordered to report to Central Police Office Islamabad. Meanwhile, SP Shehzad Akbar replaced Khan Zeb as new SP Industrial Area, said the spokesman.