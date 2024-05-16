Increasing duration of OPDs will benefit more people: Shaukat Virk

LAHORE - Founder Trustee and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that increasing the duration of OPDs of government hospitals will benefit a large number of people suffering from various diseases. There should be no delay in making this proposal a part of the SOP. If the OPDs will be open by 10 pm, then this initiative will give great relief to the office workers and the working classes. A healthy person raises flags of success in every test and field of life. In a statement, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that despite his political engagements, former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif inspected the Children’s Emergency Block of Mayo Hospital along with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz to ensure the provision of modern medical facilities to the citizens. He will certainly give constructive suggestions to the Punjab government for farreaching reforms in the health sector in the light of his experiences and observations.