Kalash valley festival celebrations continue

Five-day celebrations of the annual spring festival continue in Kalash valley.

The traditional Chilam Joshi festival of the Kalash people began in Rumbur valley of Kalash in Chitral on May 13 and will end on May 16 (today).

The festival marks the commencement of spring within the Kalasha community and is celebrated from the 13th to the 16th of May each year.

The festival is a celebration of the arrival of spring and the melting of snow, characterized by colorful cultural performances, music, dance, and traditional sports.

It is an important part of the region’s cultural heritage and attracts visitors from around the world.

Women are dressed in traditional clothes of vibrant colors, adorned with gold and silver jewelry and elaborate headgear, while men wear traditional Shalwar Kameez with a woolen waistcoat.

Kalash women and men dance and sing in a circle to the rhythmical chant of drum beats.

During this festival, the Kalashi people pray for the safety of their fields and animals by distributing milk among loved ones.