Karachi’s captured dacoit reveals son in US, daughter a medical student

STAFF REPORT
May 16, 2024
KARACHI   -   A notorious dacoit apprehended by the Clifton Investigation Police has unveiled a double life marked by crime and familial ties spanning continents. Identified as Shehryar, the accused confessed to a string of crimes perpetrated while masquerading in police attire. During interrogation, Shehryar disclosed his modus operandi, which involved donning stolen police pants and concealing his identity with a mask while targeting food chains and medical stores. Astonishingly, amidst his criminal exploits, Shehryar divulged that his son resided in United States, while his daughter pursued a career in medicine. The revelation further delved into Shehryar’s criminal history, citing a past conviction for the murder of a policeman in the Firozabad area back in 2008. Despite serving his sentence, Shehryar’s criminal activities persisted, characterized by a pattern of fleeing to Lahore once funds dwindled, only to return to Karachi to resume his unlawful ventures.

