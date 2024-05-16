Korean govt supports Pakistan with $8m for women empowerment through digitalization

ISLAMABAD - The Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Pakistan Office announced on May 15 supporting Pakistan with USD 8 Million to enhance Pakistani women’s capacity for digitalization.

KOICA, which is the Korean government grant aid agency, and UN Women joined forces in an initiative aimed at addressing gender disparities in the technology sector and advancing women’s economic empowerment through the innovative project, “Digitalization for Women’s Economic Empowerment. (D4WEE) Pakistan”. This project adopts a multifaceted approach, concentrating on two pivotal strategies: enhancing opportunities in the technology sector and fostering an environment conducive for young women to flourish in technology-related fields such as IT-enabled services, software development, and data analytics.

His Excellency Park Ki-Jun, Ambassador Republic of Korea to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, expressed KOICA’s unwavering commitment to promoting gender equality and economic empowerment. His Excellency expressed, “KOICA is proud to support initiatives that promote gender equality and economic empowerment. This initiative exemplifies the shared commitment of Pakistan and Korea to harness the potential of technology for inclusive growth. By empowering women in the digital sphere, we can unlock new opportunities and drive progress.” Country Director KOICA Pakistan, Mr. Je-Ho Yeon, emphasized collaboration and dedication as essential components in developing digital skills, mentorship, and pathways to formal employment for women. He stated, “As we witness the flourishing growth of Pakistan as a global IT hub, it is imperative to recognize that only 14% of women are currently engaged in the tech sector, underlining the pressing need for concerted action to bridge this gender gap and create more equitable opportunities for women in the technology domain”. Mr. Lansana Wonneh, UN Women Country Representative in Pakistan, expressed his gratitude and asserted, “In a rapidly evolving socioeconomic landscape, Digital empowerment stands as a catalyst, offering pathways to gender equality and economic empowerment. By equipping women and girls with digital skills, we not only bridge the digital divide but also unlock vast potential for their socio-economic advancement. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to harnessing the power of technology to empower women and girls across the nation.”

Aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 17, which emphasizes ‘Partnerships for goals,’ this project signifies a collaborative effort to bolster science, technology, and innovation capacities alongside women’s economic empowerment. UN Women Pakistan will work hand in hand with diverse stakeholders to cultivate an inclusive digital ecosystem, ensuring that no woman is left behind in the digital revolution.