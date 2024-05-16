KP-EZDMC directed to boost industry support

Peshawar - Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher, directed the Cluster Development Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) to utilize their capabilities for meeting the engineering and machinery requirements of the industries.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the Cluster Development Department of KP-EZDMC here on Wednesday. Besides, the Managing Director (MD) of Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Habibullah Arif, Chief of Cluster Development KP-EZDMC Tahir Nawaz, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of SIDB Nauman Fayyaz, and other officials also attended the meeting.

The Special Assistant stated that previously, the department’s role was limited to the manufacturing of hunting and sporting arms. However, after its merger with KP-EZDMC, its responsibilities and professional affairs have expanded. Therefore, he emphasized that the cluster should now extend its mechanical engineering services to various sectors.

He urged the Cluster Development Department of the company to carry forward a model aimed at making the institution a profitable organization to ensure financial stability. The Special Assistant directed the cluster development department to establish linkages with the University of Technology Nowshera to benefit from research and inventions in engineering and technology.

Before the merger with KP-EZDMC, the Cluster Development Section operated as a Sporting and Hunting Arms Development Company, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Industries and Special Initiatives.

During the briefing, the Special Assistant was informed that the objective of the section is now technology upgradation of machinery and their spare parts, uplifting products, promoting relevant skills, and marketing locally manufactured products through participation in shows. Similarly, future plans include business promotion efforts, linkages between industry and academia, and marketing of local industries through shows and other initiatives.

The Special Assistant emphasized the importance of enhancing mechanical engineering services and increasing contacts with the Board of Investment and Trade (BOIT). He further directed the extension of services to the gems and jewelry sector.