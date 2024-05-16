KP minister launches open public hearing initiative

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub, has initiated an open public hearing in his office to address public issues directly. Asserting a commitment to serve the people, Ayub emphasized the government’s dedication to ensuring citizens receive their entitlements, alongside implementing a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption within government offices.

“The mandate we hold is derived from the people’s votes, obligating us to diligently work for their betterment,” stated the Provincial Minister for Local Government. Highlighting the local government department’s accomplishments in introducing various flagship projects, Ayub pledged to continue this trajectory, focusing on initiatives that enhance public convenience and drive office digitalization while advocating for corruption-free workplaces. Efforts are underway to formulate a budget that caters to the public’s needs, aiming to promote transparency and efficiency in governance.

Ayub’s emphasis on accessibility and accountability underscores the government’s commitment to fostering a responsive and citizen-centric administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.