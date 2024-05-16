Thursday, May 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP minister launches open public hearing initiative

Our Staff Reporter
May 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub, has initiated an open public hearing in his office to address public issues directly. Asserting a commitment to serve the people, Ayub emphasized the government’s dedication to ensuring citizens receive their entitlements, alongside implementing a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption within government offices.

“The mandate we hold is derived from the people’s votes, obligating us to diligently work for their betterment,” stated the Provincial Minister for Local Government. Highlighting the local government department’s accomplishments in introducing various flagship projects, Ayub pledged to continue this trajectory, focusing on initiatives that enhance public convenience and drive office digitalization while advocating for corruption-free workplaces. Efforts are underway to formulate a budget that caters to the public’s needs, aiming to promote transparency and efficiency in governance.

Health activists for 26pc tax raise on tobacco products

 Ayub’s emphasis on accessibility and accountability underscores the government’s commitment to fostering a responsive and citizen-centric administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1715835907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024