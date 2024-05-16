Kuwaiti govt sworn in

KUWAIT - The new Kuwaiti government, headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, took the oath of office on Wednesday before Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Amir of Kuwait has called upon the new government to persevere in their pursuit of reform while upholding the principles of justice, transparency, and openness. Emphasizing that the nation is embarking on a new phase of dedicated and responsible work, the Amir highlighted the importance of unwavering dedication and safeguarding the freedoms and interests of the Kuwaiti people.