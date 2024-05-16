Thursday, May 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Legal aid society support females, transgenders through legal law advise

Our Staff Reporter
May 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA   -  A one-day training workshop was held “titled Effective Case Referral Pathways between Mediators, Paralegals members and Community” Program organized by ADR Network in a local hotel on Wednesday in collaboration with the Legal Aid Society in Larkana.

Senior Program Manager Abbas Ali, District Larkana Field Officer Zulfiqar Jokio, Community Advocate Noman Shaikh, Humira Dadoro, Monitoring Officer Aftab Bhutto and transgenders participated. In the workshop, detailed training was also given on how to file an online complaint with the provincial and federal ombudsman. On this occasion, Senior Program Manager Abbas Ali introduced Legal Aid and said that Legal Aid was registered in 2013 and is working on various projects in 8 districts of Sindh and conducted 80 meeting.1981 Female and Transgenders has given legal law advise and create awareness among them for fight yourself for your cause.

PTI interested only in solving its legal issues and not talks: Bilawal

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1715751002.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024