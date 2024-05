LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday set aside the victory notification of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz’s (PML-N) MPA Rana Arshad from PP-133, Nankana Sahib. Justice Shahid Karim announced the reserved verdict on a petition filed by rival independent candidate Muhammad Atif challenging the notification for Rana Arshad’s victory. The court had reserved its verdict on the petition after hearing arguments of the parties earlier.