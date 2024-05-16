M Alam shines bright in 2nd President PGA Open Golf

LAHORE - The 2nd President Punjab Golf Association (PGA) Professional Golf Championship unfolded its second round at the picturesque and challenging par-72 Defence Raya Golf and Country Club Golf Course. The country’s top professional golfers completed their rounds yesterday, with notable performances and some facing disappointment as their scores failed to meet the mark for qualification.

With the cut set, only 58 players advanced to the final round, showcasing the rigorous competition prevalent in the tournament. Leading the pack with remarkable skill and finesse is Muhammad Alam of Lahore Garrison.

Alam’s exceptional golfing prowess propelled him to a spectacular gross score of 65 in the second round, adding to his initial round’s gross of 66. His aggregate score of 131, thirteen under par, places him in a prestigious position atop the leaderboard. Alam’s commanding performance signals his intent to vie for the coveted title as the championship enters its final stages.

Starting from tee number one, Alam showcased his brilliance with nine birdies across the course, including crucial shots on holes 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, and 18. Despite facing challenges with bogeys on holes 2 and 4, Alam’s consistent shot-making and rhythmic swing delighted spectators and showcased his mastery of the sport.

In close pursuit, trailing Alam by five strokes, is the seasoned golfer Ahmed Baig from Royal Palm. Muhammad Zubair of Karachi follows closely with a two-round aggregate of 142, while Margalla Greens’ Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal sits at 143. Other notable contenders include Talat Ijaz (Gymkhana) and M Sajjad (AGC) at 144, and Khalid Khan (Peshawar), M Safdar (Gujranwala), and M Shahzad (Garrison) at 145.

Reflecting on the championship’s quality, Tournament Organizer Haroon Shafiq commended the exceptional level of golf displayed thus far. The final round promises to be a thrilling culmination of skill and competition on Thursday at the immaculate Defence Raya Golf Course.