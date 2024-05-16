Minister emphasizes sports promotion in education

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives, and Libraries, Meena Khan Afridi, emphasized the promotion of sports activities in educational institutions as the top priority of the incumbent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. He stated that both curriculum and sports activities are necessary for students. Speaking at the inter-zonal provincial sports girls prize distribution ceremony held at Government City Girls’ College Gulbahar, Peshawar, he mentioned that sports instills spirit, courage, and mental strength in individuals, enabling them to face life’s challenges.

Director Higher Education Faridullah Shah, additional directors, College Principal Prof Rabia Sikandar, deputy director sports Higher Education Muhammad Imran, and a large number of students were present at the event. The provincial minister appreciated the efforts of the deputy director of sports for organizing successful inter-zonal sports competitions under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education department.

Meena Khan highlighted the abundance of talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but stressed the need for special focus and provision of sports facilities for players. He affirmed that the PTI government is fully committed to promoting sports and has produced talented players, with several cricket players currently representing the national team. He reiterated the government’s vision to provide quality education and policies beneficial to students’ welfare, including efforts to offer free education at the intermediate level to all orphan students.

At the end of the ceremony, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister distributed trophies, cash prizes, and certificates among the first, second, and third position holder teams.