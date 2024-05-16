Misbah backs Amir’s experience for T20 World Cup 2024 success

LAHORE - Former Pakistan captain Misbah- ul-Haq has thrown his weight behind pace bowler Mohammad Amir, citing his invaluable experience as a pivotal asset for the Green Shirts in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024, slated to commence on June 1.

Amir recently made a comeback to international cricket during the home T20I series against New Zealand, reversing his retirement decision. With four wickets in five matches across the New Zealand and Ireland series, the left-arm pacer showcased glimpses of his prowess on the field.

While acknowledging that Amir may not exhibit the same level of effectiveness as in the past, Misbah-ul-Haq underscored the significance of his experience in bolstering Pakistan’s campaign. “In the 2017 Champions Trophy, there’s a noticeable difference between the Amir of then and now. While his pace, swing, and zip may have slightly diminished, his experience stands out as a crucial advantage,” remarked Misbah- ul-Haq during an address at the Star Sports Press Room.

Praising Amir’s ability to handle pressure, especially during crucial overs, Misbah emphasized the bowler’s adeptness in high-stakes encounters, particularly against arch-rivals India. “His expertise in bowling during the death overs, coupled with his mastery of variations, will be instrumental in Amir’s role this time. Though he may not be as effective with the new ball, his proficiency in executing slower balls outside the off-stump will be crucial,” Misbah elaborated.

Furthermore, Misbah highlighted Amir’s track record in big games, recalling his contributions to Pakistan’s victories in the T20 World Cup 2009 under Younis Khan and the Champions Trophy 2017 under Sarfaraz Ahmed. As Pakistan gears up for the T20 World Cup 2024, Misbah’s confidence in Amir’s experience underscores the team’s reliance on seasoned campaigners to navigate through the tournament’s challenges.