Mohsin Naqvi says his wife owns property in London as well

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says he has declared all his property in the election commission declaration.

Talking to media in Lahore on Thursday, Naqvi clarified that his wife had owned property in Dubai since 2017, which was subsequently sold in 2023. He said his wife owns property in London as well.

Naqvi stressed the importance of investigating individuals mentioned in the Dubai leaks to ascertain if any illicit funds were utilised in acquiring overseas properties.

Clarifying his position, including property transactions, Naqvi asserted that all such details have been reported in his election declarations.

Naqvi underscored that the property in question was purchased a decade ago when he held no public office.

Expressing disapproval of singling out individuals with foreign properties, the minister noted the prevalence of thousands of such cases and called for a focus on those who fail to declare their assets.

He emphasized that legitimate business endeavors, including investments abroad, should not be stigmatized but rather supported.

Drawing a comparison with India's supportive environment for businessmen, Naqvi criticized the negative portrayal of business figures in Pakistan and urged for fair treatment.