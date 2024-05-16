NAB detects irregularities in Orange Line train project, seeks record from LDA

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has requested details of the Orange Line Metro Train System (OLMTS) project from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

The accountability watchdog, currently investigating alleged irregularities in the project, has sent a communique to the LDA for this purpose.

The NAB has sought information on the project's physical progress and financial status. It has specifically requested details on payments made to contractors and the disbursement of funds to the project's primary contractors.

The Bureau is inquiring about the increase in the estimated cost during the defect liability period. Questions have also been raised regarding differences in the PC-1 rate of the project, the summary submitted to the former chief minister and the final approval process.

Additionally, the NAB has requested GPS images of the machinery that was removed following orders from the Lahore High Court.