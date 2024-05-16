Thursday, May 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

NAB detects irregularities in Orange Line train project, seeks record from LDA

NAB detects irregularities in Orange Line train project, seeks record from LDA
Web Desk
5:14 PM | May 16, 2024
National

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has requested details of the Orange Line Metro Train System (OLMTS) project from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

The accountability watchdog, currently investigating alleged irregularities in the project, has sent a communique to the LDA for this purpose.

The NAB has sought information on the project's physical progress and financial status. It has specifically requested details on payments made to contractors and the disbursement of funds to the project's primary contractors.

The Bureau is inquiring about the increase in the estimated cost during the defect liability period. Questions have also been raised regarding differences in the PC-1 rate of the project, the summary submitted to the former chief minister and the final approval process.

Additionally, the NAB has requested GPS images of the machinery that was removed following orders from the Lahore High Court.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1715835907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024