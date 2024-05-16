PA special committee-3 takes strong notice of illegal sand mining, overloading

LAHORE - The inaugural meeting of the Special Committee-3 of the Punjab Assembly, chaired by Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani, marked a decisive step towards tackling the pressing issues of illegal sand mining and the damage caused by overloaded vehicles on highways. The meeting, held here on Wednesday, also observed the attendance of Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan and Minister for Communications and Works Sohaib Ahmed Malik, alongside Punjab Assembly members Mushtaq Ahmed, Shaukat Raja, Sardar Muhammad Ali, and officials concerned. The committee engaged in a comprehensive discussion on the detrimental impact of overloaded sand trolleys on road infrastructure. Participants voiced significant concerns over the unlawful extraction and transportation of sand, highlighting the severe repercussions of such activities on public property and safety.

The meeting underscored the urgent need to fortify mechanisms that prevent

vehicles exceeding proposed weight limits from accessing highways. There

was unanimous agreement on the necessity for strict enforcement of load

management policies to safeguard the integrity of the road network.

Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani asserted the government’s zero-tolerance stance

on illegal sand leases and mining. He emphasized that highways were public

property, built with taxpayers’ money. “We will not allow overloaded heavy

vehicles to destroy these vital assets”, he added.

Addressing past mismanagement, Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani lamented the

exploitation of the department of Mines and Minerals under previous administrations,

which he described as treating public resources like a free-for-all. “Under Chief

Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, we are committed to using Punjab’s

mineral wealth for the public good. Holding those who have plundered public

assets accountable is imperative.”

Highlighting the financial toll of illegal activities, Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani revealed

that the national treasury incurs losses amounting to millions of rupees daily due

to sand theft and unauthorized mining. He shared his personal involvement in a recent

raid at Sakhi Sarwar, where he uncovered illegal sand transportation operations

facilitated by local officials accepting bribes of Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500 per trolley.

“Such illegal activities will no longer be tolerated,” vowed Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani.

Minister for Communications Sohaib Ahmed Malik reassured that the C&W Department,

in collaboration with the Departments of Mines & Minerals, and Transport, would

address all identified issues with utmost dedication.

Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan announced the development of a robust

mechanism to strictly curb overloading, ensuring the protection and longevity of

the province’s road infrastructure.