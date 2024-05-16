Pak Army conducts successful training launch of Fatah-II

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System with a range of 400 kilometres..

According to the ISPR, the launch was aimed at perfecting the launch drills and procedures. Equipped with state-ofthe- art navigation system, unique trajectory and manoeuvrable features, Fatah-II is capable of engaging targets with high precision and defeating any missiledefence system. Fatah-II is being inducted in Pakistan’s Artillery Divisions for stand-off, precision engagement of deep targets. The rocket system will significantly upgrade the reach and lethality of Pakistan Army’s conventional arsenal. Flight test was witnessed by the Chief of the General Staff Pakistan Army, senior officers from the three services and dedicated scientists and engineers. President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff and all Services Chiefs congratulated participating troops and scientists on this excellent achievement, said the ISPR. The PM also congratulated the Pakistan Army and scientists over the successful launch. Calling the launch an outcome of untiring efforts by Pakistan Army and scientists, he expressed the hope that Fatah-II would help further strengthen the defense of Pakistan, according to a PM Office statement. He said the constant efforts by the Pakistan Army and scientists continued to making Pakistan’s defence impregnable.