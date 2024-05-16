Pak Army, FC complete preservation work on Pashto poet’s shrine

Peshawar - The Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (North) have successfully completed the preservation work of the revered Ameer Hamza Baba Shrine in Khyber district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

In this regard, a grand ceremony was held to mark this significant milestone with Inspector General Frontier Corps (North) Major General Noor Wali Khan gracing the event as chief guest.

Major General Noor Wali Khan paid homage to famous Pashto Poet Ameer Hamza Baba Shinwari by reciting Fatiha. The ceremony was enriched by the contributions of esteemed poets, who eloquently portrayed the life and legacy of Ameer Hamza Baba Shinwari through their poetry collections.

Local artists also showcased their talents, adding vibrancy to the event. In his address, Major General Noor Wali Khan underscored the pivotal role of Ameer Hamza Baba Shinwari in promoting love for the country, Pashto language, and Pashto culture. He emphasized that the decoration of the shrine and library serves as a tribute to the visionary poet and aims to instill a sense of awareness among the youth about his remarkable life.

Born in 1907 in the Landi Kotal area of Khyber District, Ameer Hamza Baba Shinwari earned the title of Baba-e-Pashto Ghazal and Sufi Saint. His poetry played a vital role in galvanizing the youth during the independence movement. Following the establishment of Pakistan, he continued to enrich the cultural landscape through his contributions to Radio Pakistan. Ameer Hamza Baba Shinwari’s enduring legacy was immortalized with his burial in Landi Kotal, where a mausoleum was constructed to honor his invaluable services to the country and the area.