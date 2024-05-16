Pak Army major martyred in Zhob operation laid to rest in Mianwali

ISLAMABAD - The funeral prayer of Major Babar Niazi, the army officer martyred in the Zhob operation, was offered at Zhob Cantt on Wednesday to be laid to rest in the hometown of Mianwali with full military honors, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Senior military and civilian officers and a large number of locals attended the funeral prayer. In a press statement, the country’s armed forces assured of standing by the nation and being committed to defeating terrorists’ attempts to sabotage the peace and stability in the country. “The sacrifices of our brave sons strengthen our resolve to fight against the menace of terrorism. The war against terrorism will be fought till the menace is uprooted from the motherland,” the military maintained. Major Babar Niazi laid down his life while leading an intelligence-based operation in the Sambaza area of Balochistan’s Zhob district on May 14 (Tuesday) in which three terrorists were also eliminated. Major Niazi (36), a resident of Mianwali, fought gallantly while leading his troops from the front, paid the ultimate sacrifice, and embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire. At the time, Major Niazi was performing his duties in Frontier Corps Balochistan (North). He has left behind a widow, a three-year-old son, and parents. President Asif Ali Zardari commended the security forces for their successful operation in the Sambaza area of Zhob. He specifically honoured Major Niazi for his bravery, his services to the nation, and his spirit of patriotism. In his message, president expressed his condolences to the martyr’s family and prayed for them to have patience and strength to bear the loss.