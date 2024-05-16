Pakistan, China agree to upgrade CPEC

Pakistan and China have agreed to forge an upgraded version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by jointly building corridors in different development realms.

This understanding was reached at the fifth round of Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue co-chaired by Ishaq Dar and Wang Yi in Beijing, according to a Radio Pakistan report.

The corridors under China's high-quality Belt and Road cooperation include growth, livelihood enhancement, innovation, a green corridor and an open corridor by aligning them with Pakistan's development framework and priorities.

During the dialogue, the two sides exchanged views on the entire range of bilateral relations and cooperation, including strategic, economic, political, defence and security, trade, investment and commerce, and cultural and people-to-people domains.

The two sides reiterated commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Firmly opposing the double standards on counter-terrorism, Pakistan and China urged the international community to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation.