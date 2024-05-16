Pakistan conducts training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System

Pakistan Army on Wednesday conducted successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System having a range of 400 kilometres.

According to ISPR, the launch was aimed at perfecting the drills and procedures.

Equipped with the state-of-the-art navigation system, unique trajectory and manoeuvrable features, Fatah-II is capable of engaging targets with high precision and defeating any missile defence system.

Fatah-II is being inducted in Pakistan's Artillery Divisions for stand-off and precision engagement of deep targets.

The rocket system will significantly upgrade the reach and lethality of Pakistan Army's conventional arsenal.

The flight test was witnessed by Chief of the General Staff, senior officers from the three services and dedicated scientists and engineers.

The president, the prime minister, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Chief of Army Staff and other services chiefs have congratulated the participating troops and scientists on this achievement.